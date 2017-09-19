Your monthly mobile bill set to be lower as TRAI cuts termination charges to 6 paise

The interconnect usage charge for all types of domestic calls will be zero from 2020. The interconnect usage charge for all types of domestic calls will be zero from 2020.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has slashed the call termination charges from mobile to mobile to 6 paise per minute, from the current 14 paise. TRAI said the call termination charge will be applicable from next month. The interconnect usage charge for all types of domestic calls will be zero from 2020.

“For mobile to mobile, termination charge has been reduced from 14 paise per minute to 6 paise per minute w.e.f. 1st October, 2017. For other types of calls (such as wire-line to mobile, wire-line to wireline and wire-line to mobile) the termination charge would continue to remain zero.From 1st January, 2020 onwards the termination charge for all types of domestic calls shall be zero”, TRAI said in a statement.

This come as a big blow to both Airtel, Vodafone and Idea cellular. All these telecom operators were in favor of doubling of interconnect usage charge (IUC) – it is basically what a service provider pays to another to link a call a latter’s network. These three telecom providers demanded to increase the interconnect usage charges (IUC) to 30 paise per minute. Reliance Jio, which is a new entrant in the telecom space, demanded scrapping of the interconnect usage charges (IUC).

“On the basis of comments received from stakeholders, in writing or during the open house discussion or during the workshop, the authority has prescribed revised domestic mobile termination charges through these regulations”, it added.

