Yahoo’s new Captain bot will make family coordination easier

Yahoo has rolled out a new bot assistant, available in the US, that will help manage lists and reminders for users and their family via text message. Captain relies on a bit of artificial intelligence as well, but essentially works by texting people. Users can streamline family logistics via Captain, without downloading any app.

Users can start by texting “Hi” to Captain on 773-786. Thereafter, Captain can be used to set reminder for individuals or send reminders to family members via SMS. Apart from setting reminders, Captain is capable of performing tasks such as sharing activities and updating a master shopping list.

“Text Captain to remind your partner to pick up the kids on Friday at 11am or add “paper towels and sugar” to the shopping list in real-time while they’re at the store. If you forget what’s on tap for the day, just ask Captain,” said Shani Clark, Senior Director, Product Management in a blogpost.

Users can create and edit a shared shopping list that members in their family can update in real time. Captain can be used to set up reminders, and users can text the service on the go to send notifications to their family. Captain makes sure family members are notified on time.

Captain basically helps in coordinating with family members via reminders and quick notifications. The service can look up for reminders by time or family members, which eliminates the need to remember details of a particular notification.

