Xiaomi’s Surge S1 SoC could power Nokia smartphones: Report

Nokia might partner with Xiaomi to use the latter’s Surge S1 SoC (system-on-chip) in its upcoming mid-range smartphones, reported Android Headlines. Xiaomi unveiled its urge S1 SoC earlier this year, and Mi 5c is company’s first smartphone to be powered by its own SoC chipset. According to the Chinese smartphone maker, it took the company almost 28 months to create the Surge S1 chipset. The partnership will give Xiaomi some boost for its own chipset, though currently the market is dominated by players like Qualcomm, MediaTek.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has acquired a bunch of patents from Nokia Oyj, a move that could help the company drive a global expansion. With the acquisition, Xiaomi aims to make a comeback in the global smartphone rankings. Once the biggest smartphone vendor in China, Xiaomi slipped the global rankings since 2014. It was ranked fifth in the Chinese smartphone shipments in the first quarter, by IDC.

Xiaomi’s Surge S1 SoC is company’s first in-house chipset. It has been built by Pinecone electronics, a company owned by Xiaomi. The SoC incorporates four 2.2GHz cores and four 1.4GHz cores, and uses an octa-core ARM cortex A53 processor. It comes integrated with Mali T-860 MP4 GPU for an enhanced graphics performance. Xiaomi has added support for 4K videos as well.

Other features of the Surge S1 SoC include a 32-bit DSP for high-quality audio and voice calls, dual microphones, and 14-bit dual ISP. Xiaomi shared GeekBench 4.0 CPU multi-core benchmark and GFXBench Manhattan off-screen benchmark performance test results as well, which reveal that the Surge S1 beats the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek Helio P20.

