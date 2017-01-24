Xiaomi’s Hugo Barra to leave: Here’s the person who will replace him

Hugo Barra announced his departure from Xiaomi, and will be replaced by Xiang Wang (in this photo), who will now lead the global expansion efforts for 2017. (Source: Xiaomi) Hugo Barra announced his departure from Xiaomi, and will be replaced by Xiang Wang (in this photo), who will now lead the global expansion efforts for 2017. (Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi’s global vice-president Hugo Barra, who had become the international face of the brand, yesterday announced his resignation from the company. While Barra has not yet revealed where he’s heading next, he has said he will be going back home to Silicon Valley. However, he will remain an adviser to Xiaomi. Barra said he will officially leave the role after Chinese New Year, which runs until February 2.

While Hugo Barra announced his departure from Xiaomi on Facebook, co-founder Bin Lin also commented on the post confirming that Xiang Wang, Xiaomi’s Senior Vice President, will now lead the global expansion efforts for 2017.

So who is Xiang Wang, the man set to replace Hugo Barra as Xiaomi’s global vice-president? Currently Xiang Wang is senior vice-president at Xiaomi and he leads the supply chain, intellectual property rights and more at the company.

Unlike Barra who joined the company in 2013 after he quit Google, Xiang Wang is a newer addition to the Chinese technology firm. He joined the firm in 2015 from Qualcomm, where he had worked for 13 years. According to his profile, Xiang comes with over 20 years of experiences in the semi-conductor and communications industry.

In the past, he has led business operations as Senior VP and President of Greater China at Qualcomm, and helped the chipmaker expand and grow in China. Wang has also held senior management positions in sales and marketing at Motorola and Lucent/Agere. He has a degree from Beijing University of Technology with a Bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering.

For Xiaomi, Barra’s exit comes at a crucial time. The company has recently seen sales in India cross $1 billion in revenue, but that doesn’t mean its global expansion is over. In fact, Xiaomi’s sales in China have taken a hit in face of stronger competition from Huawei, Vivo, Oppo. The company made its debut at CES 2017 this year, but its smartphones are yet to launch in the US, which is an important smartphone market.

Xiaomi has also pulled back from several overseas markets, including Singapore and Brazil, in 2016. In India, it has promised increased offline retail presence, but supply has always been an issue with its products. In a letter released to employees earlier this month, Xiaomi Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun said “the worst is over”, referring to the company’s recent struggles to keep up with an ever increasing number of local competitors.

However, the company has announced that it won’t be giving out the number of smartphones sold for 2017, which is a first.

Barra recently launched the Redmi Note 4 in New Delhi, and announced that he would leaving the company on the day the phone went on sale. For Xiaomi, Barra’s loss will be a big one, especially in the Indian market where he had emerged as a favourite with the company’s Mi fans.

With Reuters inputs

