Xiaomi shipped over 10 million smartphones globally in September alone

In India, Xiaomi is the one of the largest smartphone vendors, only second to Samsung. (Image: Lei Jun/Weibo) In India, Xiaomi is the one of the largest smartphone vendors, only second to Samsung. (Image: Lei Jun/Weibo)

Xiaomi claims to have shipped more than 10 million units of smartphones globally in September alone. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to reveal the numbers. According to Jun, the demand for Xiaomi smartphones is much more, leading to a tight supply for some models.

Xiaomi, which enjoyed a leadership position in China once, has been replaced by Huawei in its home country. However, the company has gained a strong foothold in India, and expanding to new markets like Russia, Latin America, and the Middle East. In India, Xiaomi is the one of the largest smartphone vendors, only second to Samsung. The Chinese player had 17 per cent shares in Q2, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report.

Thanks to offline expansion, Xiaomi experienced 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in Q2. It claims to have sold over 25 million smartphone units in India since the launch of its first smartphone – Mi 3 – about three years back in July 2014.

Overall the Redmi series has managed to ensure that the company remains at the number two position in the Indian smartphone market. Redmi Note 4 has been one of Xiaomi’s most successful phones in the market. According to the company, it sold 5 million units of the phone from January 23 to July 23.

Xiaomi has been quite vocal about its sales numbers in the past as well. It shipped 70 million phones globally in 2015. In comparison, only 58 million smartphone unites were shipped in 2016. This is the first time that the company shipped 10 million devices in a single month.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd