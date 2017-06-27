Xiaomi Redmi 4 sells over 1 million units in 30 days, claims company

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4 smartphone has sold over 1 million units in the last thirty days making it more successful than the company’s previous hit, the Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi’s Redmi 4 smartphone has sold over 1 million units in the last thirty days making it more successful than the company’s previous hit, the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4 smartphone has sold over 1 million units in the last thirty days making it more successful than the company’s previous hit, the Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi’s India Managing Director and Vice President Manu Kumar Jain tweeted this out from his official handle.

Manu Kumar Jain wrote on Twitter, “Redmi4: 1+ Mn units within 1st month Thank you all for your love & support… RT if you love our Redmi phones.” Xiaomi claims previously the Redmi Note 4 sold 1 million units in 45 days. According to IDC data, Redmi Note 4 had beaten Samsung J series to become the number one selling phone in India for the first quarter of 2017.

For Xiaomi, the success of the Redmi 4 should not come as a surprise. The company’s budget smartphones in the Redmi lineup have proved to be highly popular given the competitive pricing matched with good specifications. In case of the Redmi 4, the phone is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage version, while the 3GB RAM+32GB storage version is priced at Rs 8,999. Redmi 4 is the successor to the Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime series in India, and this time the company also introduced a variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi’s success with the Redmi series can be credited to the company’s aggressive online presence along with a new focus in the offline market as well. Xiaomi recently opened its own Mi Home Store in Bengaluru, and has expanded offline presence in the North, South India. While in North India, the company is targeting individual dealers, and is present in over 1500 local mobile stores, in South India, Xiaomi has tied up with big retailers like Sangeetha, Poorvika Mobiles as well to increase presence in the offline retail chain.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4 base model (2GB RAM) is currently retailing at Rs 7,499 offline, while the 3GB RAM version is selling at Rs 9,499 in this market. The Redmi Note 4 has already been available in the offline market for sometime now.

#Redmi4: 1+ Mn units within 1st month ✌️ Thank you all for your love & support 😇 RT if you love our Redmi phones. @RedmiIndia @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/V2CXj00vLm — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 27, 2017

Redmi 4 sports a 5-inch HD LCD IPS display, has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor. The phone comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Redmi 4’s key feature is the 4100 mAh battery, which is long lasting, and there’s a fingerprint sensor on the back as well.

Xiaomi is currently the second leading smartphone vendor in the Indian market, according to IDC. We’ll have to wait and see if the company continues to hold onto this position, though given the success of the Redmi phones, Xiaomi’s dominance will continue. The company also launched a Mi Home WiFi Router in India as well for Rs 1500.

