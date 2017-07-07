Xiaomi previews MIUI 9, confirmed to launch before August 16

One of theme design of Xiaomi’s upcoming MIUI 9 update One of theme design of Xiaomi’s upcoming MIUI 9 update

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the glimpse of its Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 9. The company had shared development plans a few weeks ago but didn’t reveal much. Now, it has also announced the launch date plan. On its forum, Xiaomi officially notes their “head of department confirmed that MIUI 9 is indeed coming soon and likely to arrive before 16 August 2017.”

The next version of MIUI, the MIUI 9 will be based on Android 7.0 and Android 7.1 Nougat, depending on the eligible device. Xiaomi reveals that a list of 10 smartphones including Mi 5, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 4C, Mi 4S, Mi Max, Mi Note, Mi Note 2, Mi Mix and Mi Note 4X will get Android 7.0-based MIUI 9. There are only four eligible devices as of now to receive Android 7.1-based MIUI 9, and these include Redmi 4X, Mi Max 2, Mi 5C, and Mi 6.

About the features of MIUI 9, there’s not much known as of now. There are speculations over the web that the latest version will borrow few features from Android O.

Recently, Xiaomi’s product manager had posted a screenshot on Weibo asking for feedback. The company has now clarified that it was an upcoming theme screenshot of MIUI 9, but many users had confused it with MIUI 9. On Thursday, the company posted a few more screenshots of MIUI 9 theme, and not the features or design of MIUI 9.

“Do note that the screenshot above is just an ordinary theme and it has nothing to do with MIUI 9,” noted Xiaomi’s MIUI forum.

To remember, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun had mentioned about MIUI 9 earlier. He said that MIUI 9 will be more fluid and powerful than previous versions. So we are expecting quite a few new features for the next version, which will be launched before August 16.

