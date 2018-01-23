Xiaomi partners with Smartbox to offer new smart delivery option

Xiaomi users need to select the Smartbox delivery option, while placing order online via Mi.com or Mi App. Xiaomi users need to select the Smartbox delivery option, while placing order online via Mi.com or Mi App.

Xiaomi has partnered with Smarbox to introduce a new smart delivery option on its e-commerce platform Mi.com as well as Mi App. The option allows the user to get Xiaomi products delivered to their nearest Smartbox digital locker. Smartbox currently offers digital parcel lockers across Delhi and NCR, with the company planning to expand the service in other cities as well soon.

Xiaomi users need to select the Smartbox delivery option, while placing order online via Mi.com or Mi App. Users will need to pick up their order from their nearest digital locker within 72 hours. The locker can only be accessed with a unique OTP. The packages will be delivered between 9 AM to 7 PM from Monday to Saturday. Xiaomi will charge Rs 50 as delivery fees for orders below Rs 500.

Smartbox lockers will be present at strategic locations such as metro stations, office areas, etc. People who place the order will be notified when their parcel reaches their nearest Smartbox locker. Users can simply pick-up their order if they’ve already paid online. For COD orders, users will get the option to either swipe their credit, debit card or pay via Paytm or BHIM app.

“Our vision is to bring innovation to everyone and our integration with Smartbox is another step forward in this direction. As a global technology leader, we try to bring solutions to our Mi Fans which make for an enjoyable experience. With this new smart delivery option, we hope to provide an even better purchasing experience that is truly smart and user centric,” Raghu Reddy, Head, Online Sales, Xiaomi India said.

Amit Sawhney, CEO, Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said “We are delighted to get into this partnership with a global leading brand in its category like Xiaomi. Our technology helps solve the most complex part of a parcel’s journey – i.e. the last mile. Our agile platform is a world class solution that solves multiple challenges for ecommerce businesses in India.”

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd