Xiaomi, Nokia, Vivo and other OEMs to launch 5G mobiles in 2019 with Qualcomm’s X50 modem

Qualcomm has announced its Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem family will be used as 5G modem solutions in mobiles that launch starting 2019. Several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally have partnered with the company to launch commercial 5G NR mobile devices in 2019. These include Asus, HMD Global, HTC, LG, Oppo, Sharp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Sony Mobile, Telit, Vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE, and more. The mobile devices will be commercialised for the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum bands.

The 5G technologies will be critical in driving virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) experiences. Apart from an enhanced mobile broadband for mobiles, AR and VR, the 5G technology will have use cases including Always Connected PCs as well as extended reality (XR). Mobiles will 5G will enable a faster browsing, faster downloads as well as better quality video calls.

In case of Always Connected PCs, the low latency connectivity will be enabled for the next level of cloud services. The 5G technology will also facilitate high-quality video conferencing and interactive gaming. The VR, AR and XR experience are set to be enhanced thanks to increased capacity at lower cost and ultra-low latency, down to 1 millisecond.

“Qualcomm Technologies is deeply committed to helping our customers deliver next-generation 5G mobile experiences to consumers, which requires enhanced mobile broadband 5G NR connectivity enabled by 5G NR networks, mobile devices and the Snapdragon X50 5G modem,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc in a press statement. “As evidenced by our work with these distinguished OEMs from around the globe and as we demonstrated in 3G and 4G LTE, Qualcomm Technologies is utilizing our deep expertise and technology leadership to support the successful launch of 5G NR, driving innovation in the mobile ecosystem,” Katouzian added.

