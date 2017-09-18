Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 32GB storage launched at Rs 12,999

Xiaom Mi Max 2 with 32GB internal storage has been launched at Rs 12,999 in India. (Image Source: Xiaomi) Xiaom Mi Max 2 with 32GB internal storage has been launched at Rs 12,999 in India. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi Max 2, first launched in India in July, now has a new variant with 32GB storage. The new Mi Max 2 with 4GB RAM and a 5300mAh battery is priced at Rs 12,999 in the Indian market. Xiaomi’s original Mi Max 2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage was priced at Rs 16,999. Xiaomi says Rs 12,999 is the introductory pricing for the new variant, which will actually cost Rs 14,999.

Both versions of the Mi Max 2 offer a 6.44-inch full HD display (with Corning Glass 4 protection), run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Adreno 506 GPU. Dimensions of the phablet are 174.10 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm, and it has a weight of 211 grams. For the camera, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has a 12MP one on the back with dual-tone LED flash and a 5MP for selfies.

The rear camera of the Mi Max 2 sports an f/2.2 aperture and is capable of recording video in 4K, 1080p, 720p resolution. The front camera offers real-time video chat filters and an 85-degree wide angle. Mi Max 2 carries a more refined design with antenna lines being more muted.

The highlight of the Mi Max 2 is the big 5300 mAh battery. Xiaomi is offering Quick Charge 3.0, which claims to get the device up to 68 percent in an hour. Connectivity options on the phone include are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and this has a USB Type-C port. Amazon.in and Xiaomi’s online store Mi.com will offer an introductory price of Rs 12,999 when the phone is up for sale on September 20 at 12 PM.

