Xiaomi Mi Home Store to open in Bengaluru today: All you need to know

Xiaomi will unveil its Mi Home Store in Bengaluru today. The Chinese technology giant has already sent out media invites for the event. Xiaomi India VP and Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain will be present at the event as well.

Xiaomi Mi Home Store will be an exclusive retail store where the company will showcase its products, including smartphones, range of accessories and more. The Mi Home Store in Bengaluru will see the Xiaomi’s products like battery packs, headphones, phone accessories as well as the range of Redmi and Mi devices being sold.

Xiaomi, which is currently the second largest smartphone vendor here with 14 per cent market share, has remained at this position for the last two quarters. In India, Xiaomi started with an online-only retail policy, but the company has now moved into offline retail as well.

Xiaomi recently introduced its Redmi 4A smartphone in India, which is a budget friendly device. The company also announced its second factory in India in association with Foxconn, which is manufacturing smartphones.

Xiaomi is gearing to launch a new smartphone in India this month as well. The phone is likely to be a successor of Redmi 3S. In India, Xiaomi is expanding its offline presence, partnering with mobile retailers like Big C Mobiles, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles in South India. These stores will sell Redmi Note 4 . The Chinese technology company has also announced plans to sell in offline stores in North India, in three cities of Delhi Chandigarh and Jaipur.

