Xiaomi Mi Home Experience Store comes to Delhi, will showcase products not launched in India

After Chennai and Mumbai, Xiaomi’s Mi Home Experience Store comes to Delhi. This is Xiaomi’s third experience store in India, the company’s second-largest market after China. The store is located in Delhi’s Connaught Place, one of the sought-after retail destinations in India. The Mi Home Experience store will display the company’s entire lineup of products that are not necessarily available in the country.

The Mi Home Experience Store will showcase the Mi Home Thermostat Electric Kettle, Mi Electric Scooter, Mi Rice Cooker to Mi Smart Scale, and Ninebot Mini among other products, the company said. These are among Xiaomi’s offerings for smart homes, and are designed for compatibility with Mi Fans. In addition, Mi Water Purifier effectively removes antibiotics, scale, bacteria and heavy metals, and provides clean drinkable water.

Other products on display at the Mi Home Experience Store include the Mi Home Thermostat Electric Kettle. The smart device comes with a triple intimate electrical protection design, that safeguards from electrical shocks and leakages. The Mi Robot Vacuum will also be on the display. The smart cleaning device that uses 12 sensors to navigate through your home as it cleans. The Mi Home Experience Centre in Delhi, housed over two floors, will also be home to health-based smart devices.

“Mi Home Experience Store is an opportunity for us to provide our Mi Fans with the best that we have to offer and in return gain their valuable feedback to continue to delight them with our offerings,” said Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

Of late, Xiaomi has been expanding its retail footprint in India, where it has already opened 36 Mi Home stores. The company aims to open as many as 100 Mi Home stores in India in 2018. According to the latest report by Counterpoint, Xiaomi held the top position in the Indian smartphone market in the first quarter of 2018 with a market share of 31.1 per cent.

