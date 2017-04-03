Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: Redmi Note 4 at Rs 1, Mi Band 2 and more

Xiaomi is all set to celebrate its seventh birthday on Thursday, April 6th with the Mi Fan festival. Xiaomi is all set to celebrate its seventh birthday on Thursday, April 6th with the Mi Fan festival.

Xiaomi is all set to celebrate its seventh birthday on Thursday, April 6th with the Mi Fan festival. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced some exciting offers and discounts on Mi.com to celebrate its birthday. The company is also hosting a Rs. 1 sale on app, alongside special offers, bank cashbacks, and more.

To begin with, Xiaomi will host a Rs. 1 flash sale that will let users to buy the Redmi Note 4. Essentially, you will only able to buy the phone through an app. All you need to download the app and then register for it. The sale will begin at 10am, and a handful of Redmi Note 4 (20, to be exact) will be up for grabs on the store. Besides the Redmi Note 4, there will be a sale at 2pm where 40 Mi Band 2 and 50 10000mAh Power banks will be on offer for Rs. 1.

It’s also the day when the Redmi 4A Rose Gold will made its debut during the sale. The Redmi 3S Prime, Mi 5 and Mi Max Prime will be available on the site. The latter smartphone will be made available at a no cost EMI during the Mi Fan Festival. Also, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 100 off on the Soft Case if you buy the Redmi 3S Prime. One also get up to Rs. 200 off on purchasing the Mi Protect accidental and liquid damage insurance for the Xiaomi-branded smartphone. However, the price may vary depending on the model.

Also read: Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer: Terms, conditions of the ‘free’ service

In addition, you get up to Rs 500 off on a number of Xiaomi devices such as earphones, VR Play, Mi Band, and Air Purifier. So basically, the Mi Air Purifier 2 and Air Purifier Filter bundle will be made available for Rs 10,998 instead of Rs. 12,498. Plus, don’t forget to check out the holiday bundle which includes the Bluetooth speaker, Selfie Stick, and In-ear headphones.

Meanwhile, the Fitness Bundle includes the Mi Band 2 and Mi Capsule Earphones for Rs. 2,598 instead of Rs. 2,998. The Power Bundle, on the other hand, includes the standard adapter, the USB cable, and a 20000mAh Mi Power Bank for Rs.2,497 down from Rs. 2,797. The Pro Bundle includes the Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD and the 10000mAh Power Bank at Rs 3,498 down from Rs. 3,998.

Mi.com is offering a 5 per cent cashback with State Bank of India Debit and Credit Cards on April 6, on a minimum transaction value of Rs. 5000. The offer will valid on April 6 from 10am till 11.59pm. Xiaomi is giving out discount coupons between April 3-5. The sale starts at 10am till the stocks lasts, and the coupons are Rs. 50, Rs.100, Rs 200 and Rs.500 on the purchase of the accessories on the Mi Fan Festival Day.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd