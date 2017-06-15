Xiaomi Mi.com Reward Program announced: Here’s what you need to know

Xiaomi’s first phase of the reward program starts June 15, during which users can earn Mi Tokens depending on transaction amount. Xiaomi’s first phase of the reward program starts June 15, during which users can earn Mi Tokens depending on transaction amount.

Xiaomi has announced its Mi.com Reward Program in India which gives users a chance to win Mi Tokens on purchase of company’s product from Mi.com. The program allows registered mi.com users to get price benefits on their next transaction. The Chinese technology company will conduct the program in three phases. Existing Mi.com users will have to log in using their Mi credentials to get the welcome reward. Others will need to register.

Xiaomi’s first phase of the reward program starts June 15, during which users can earn Mi Tokens depending on transaction amount. “Mi Fans also stand a chance to earn Mi Tokens during special campaigns or convert them into coupons or F Codes,” Xiaomi’s press statement reads.

In the second phase of the program, which begins first week of August, will be referral-based. This means users will have to invite their friends to become Mi.com users to earn Mi Tokens. The third phase includes Tier privileges. Depending on the purchases that they’ve made, users will be divided into different tiers. Each tier will get special privileges which includes express delivery, early access to sales, and more.

While sharing Mi’s page on Twitter, users need to tag five friends and use the hashtag – #rewardmi to become eligible for the lucky draw. The post must be public. Xiaomi will give away additional 500 Mi Tokens to winners. Xiaomi claims its Mi Store app has crossed over 5 million app installs on Google Play Store. In terms of smartphone sales, Mi.com is the third most successful e-commerce platform after Amazon and Flipkart in India, claims company.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd