Xiaomi launches Mi WiFi Repeater 2, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini and new Mi Power Banks

Xiaomi, today announced an array of accessories for the Indian market, which includes the Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini, 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2, and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2. The Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 will be the first to go on sale on Mi.com from June 20, 2017 at 12 pm. In terms of pricing, Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 will cost Rs 999, while the speaker costs Rs 1,299. Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini will come in Grey and Gold colour options, and will go on sale on Mi.com and Mi Home from June 21, 2017 at 12 pm.

Finally the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 and the 10000mAh Power Bank 2 will be available in black colour on Mi.com, Amazon and Flipkart as well. These power banks will first come on Mi.com and Mi Home, at Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,199 from June 20, 2017. Amazon and Flipkart sale will start from July 7. So what are Xiaomi’s new accessories all about? Here’s a quick look.

Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 Price in India, Specs, features

Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 costs Rs 999, and will help strengthen WiFi signal in homes. Xiaomi says this is compatible with most of popular router brands, and can expand WiFi coverage in the home. It can deliver stable connections for up to 16 devices, and has two built-in PCB antennas to expand router signal range and boost download speeds. It can also help users pick optimal Wi-Fi channels.

The device’s design allows for 180° rotation, and Xiaomi claims the Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 won’t take a lot of space in your house. Additionally the Mi Home app can be used to solve Wi-Fi issues as well. It has a USB connector for charging. So you can even plug this into a power bank or a laptop and use, rather than looking for a power plug all the time.

Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini Price in India, Specs, features

Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini comes with Bluetooth 4.0, and has a power button along with micro USB charging port. It also has a built-in microphone with noise reduction technology to allow high-quality call experience when using the speaker. Xiaomi is promising four hours of battery life on this. The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini has 5 metre range, and power rating of 2W along with a noise ratio of 53 dB. The impedance is 4 Ohm.

10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2, 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 price in India, features

Xiaomi’s 10000mAh and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 come with two-way fast charging, high-density batteries and sport a thin anodised aluminum casing. 10000mAh Power Bank 2 cost Rs 1199. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 features high-density lithium polymer batteries with two-way fast charging. This power bank also has dual USB outputs, which will let users charge two devices at the same time.

