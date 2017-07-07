Xiaomi claims to have sold 23.16 million smartphones in Q2

Xiaomi hopes to ship another 100 million smartphones in the year 2018. (Source: Bloomberg) Xiaomi hopes to ship another 100 million smartphones in the year 2018. (Source: Bloomberg)

Xiaomi claims to have shipped 23.16 million smartphone in the second quarter of 2017. This is an increase of 70 per cent from the previous quarter, said company CEO Lei Jun. Xiaomi attributes the feat to several factors including innovations in R&D segment, upgrading to new retail model, and investment in global business.

“I was pleased to announce a breakthrough achievement at today’s smartphone all-hands meeting: we shipped 23.16 million smartphones in Q2 2017, an increase of 70% from the previous quarter, marking a record high for Xiaomi’s quarterly smartphone shipments. This achievement signifies a major inflection point in our growth — after two years of internal recalibration, Xiaomi is once again embarking on a rapid growth trajectory,” Jun said in a press statement.

According to Jun, the company has increased its investment in R&D in the last few years. Earlier this year, Xiaomi unveiled Surge S1 SoC, its proprietary chipset designed and developed in-house. Some of the smartphones launched by the company include Mi 6 with optical zoom dual camera setup, and Mi Max 2 which is claimed to offer 31 days of standby time.

Further, Xiaomi has increased its offline presence as well. Currently, the company has 123 Mi Home stores across China. It is expected to unveil 14 new stores on July 8. Finally, Xiaomi’s revenue in the first half of the year in India is up 328% year-on-year, according to Jun. The Chinese company is now the second largest smartphone brand in India.

“Competing for global market share represents the third wave of opportunity that will shape the Chinese smartphone industry. This follows the first wave of urban Chinese smartphone adoption and the second wave of new smartphone users from China’s third and fourth-tier cities. Seizing this opportunity marks the beginning of Xiaomi’s journey as a technology company on the global stage,” added Jun.

Xiaomi hopes to ship another 100 million smartphones in the year 2018. The company has set a revenue goal of RMB 100 billion for the year.

