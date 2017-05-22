Xiaomi claims to cross Rs 5 crore revenue on Mi Home Store opening

Xiaomi has claimed to generate Rs 5 crore worth of in sales revenue within 12 hours of sales via Mi Home store in Bengaluru on May 20. Xiaomi has claimed to generate Rs 5 crore worth of in sales revenue within 12 hours of sales via Mi Home store in Bengaluru on May 20.

Xiaomi has claimed to generate Rs 5 crore worth of in sales revenue within 12 hours of sales via Mi Home store in Bengaluru on May 20. According to the company, over 10,000 Mi Fans attended the opening day at Mi Home store.

Xiaomi attributes a large part of its revenue to the sales of smartphones like Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone was first made available at Mi Home store. It will go on sale online on mi.com and Amazon on May 23 from 12PM. Other devices include audio accessories, Mi VR Play, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Router 3C and Mi Band 2.

“It was an extremely emotional day for all of us at the opening of our first Mi Home store. I am humbled by the unprecedented outpouring of love from all our Mi Fans who started lining up from 8 AM in the morning. I had a fun filled day with spending time with our fans, billing at the counters for our customers, entertaining people standing in queue and answering multiple queries at Mi Home. Never did I imagine that with every passing hour we were quietly creating history in the Indian retail market,”Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said.

Xiaomi Mi Home store is company’s first exclusive offline retail store. The Chinese smartphone maker showcases its products, which include the Redmi and Mi range of smartphones, the Mi Air Purifier 2, along with other accessories at the store. It plans to set up 100 such Mi Homes within the next two years in India.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd