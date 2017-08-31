Xiaomi claims 25 million smartphone sales since launch in India

Xiaomi has sold over 25 million smartphone units in India since the launch of its first smartphone here, company VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain revealed on Twitter. Xiaomi has sold over 25 million smartphone units in India since the launch of its first smartphone here, company VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain revealed on Twitter.

Xiaomi has sold over 25 million smartphone units in India since the launch of its first smartphone here, company VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain revealed on Twitter. Xiaomi unveiled its first product – Mi 3 smartphone – in India about three years and one month back in July 2014.

The Chinese player claims that an average of 22,000 smartphone units were sold per day over the last three years, and this makes Xiaomi the fastest brand in India to cross the 25 million mark. The company VP has also unveiled a contest on Twitter where he will give out a Mi Mix smartphone to one lucky winner.

Jain attributes a large part of the success to Redmi Note 4 smartphone, which remains one of the bestselling devices for the company. Xiaomi claims to have sold five million units of Redmi Note 4 in India within six months of launch, and this data is from January 23 to July 23. He added the phone was the number one selling smartphone in Q1 and Q2 in the Indian market.

Xiaomi has a range of products across various categories in India. This includes smartphones, air purifier, headphones, power banks, and more. Once an online-only brand, Xiaomi opened three exclusive offline retail stores called Mi Home in Bengaluru and Delhi in the last few months. The company has several Mi authorised stores and it has partnered with the key large format retail stores in the country.

Though Xiaomi launched its first smartphone under Mi series, it is the Redmi series that has really worked for the brand in India. Xiaomi’s Redmi series comprises mostly of budget devices starting from Rs 6,999 and going up to Rs 14,999. Jain, in May had said that Xiaomi sold more than four million units of Redmi 3S smartphones in India in nine months.

.@XiaomiIndia has sold more than 25 Mn phones till now, since our first phone launch in July 2014, 3 years & 1 month ago. #25MillionMi (1/2) pic.twitter.com/z3jmWVhbYN — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 31, 2017

#25MillionMi: that’s ~22K phones sold per day over last ~3 years! Fastest brand in India to cross the 25 Mn mark. @XiaomiIndia (2/2) pic.twitter.com/kC6ARbSww7 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 31, 2017

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has grown to become the second largest smartphone vendor in India with 17 per cent shares in Q2, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report. The Chinese smartphone maker experienced 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth thanks to its expansion in offline segment. It tripled its offline shipments in Q2.

Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch a new Mi smartphone on September 5 in India with dual rear camera, which could be the Mi 5X smartphone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd