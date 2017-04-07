Xiaomi most preferred brand for Indian users looking to upgrade phones: Report

While Xiaomi gained 26 per cent share in the most preferred smartphone brand by Android users, Samsung and Apple stand at 12 per cent each. While Xiaomi gained 26 per cent share in the most preferred smartphone brand by Android users, Samsung and Apple stand at 12 per cent each.

Xiaomi is now the most preferred smartphone brand for Android users looking to buy a new device in 2017, according to a report by research firm Strategy Analytics. The Chinese smartphone maker, which was ranked number one for the first time since its India launch in 2014, has beaten Samsung and Apple. While Xiaomi gained 26 per cent share in the most preferred smartphone brand, Samsung and Apple stand at 12 per cent each.

Interestingly, homegrown player Micromax was the least preferred smartphone brand with only 2 per cent share. Lenovo and Motorola gained 6 per cent and 7 per cent share respectively, while OnePlus stands at 6 per cent. “Micromax as well as Sony, LG, Lenovo and Motorola have cause for concern,” the report points out.

Users look for network and processor speed, camera, screen size and resolution as key factors while buying a smartphone. “The importance of network speed and processor performance to Android smartphone buyers is good news both for operators as they seek LTE customer and chipset vendors looking to migrate the huge base of feature phone users in India,” reads the report.

“Xiaomi for the first time since it started operations in the Indian market was ranked among the top three vendors in Q4 2016. The vendor grew a whopping 125% YoY and 17% QoQ and captured 10% of market share in India in the quarter,” Rajeev Nair, Senior Analyst said.

Further, Strategy Analytics’ Smartphone Model Tracker (SMT) program reveal that four Xiaomi smartphone models feature in vendors’ top-20 list. Only 6 per cent potential buyers prefer premium smartphones (above Rs 35,000), while over half of India buyers tend to spend between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 on a smartphone; the report notes.

Xiaomi’s budget Redmi series devices have done quite well in India but the same can’t be said for its premium offerings. The company claims to have sold over 1 million units of its Redmi Note 4 smartphone in India in 45 days. Other offerings like Redmi Note 3 and Redmi 3S series have done quite well for the company as well.

