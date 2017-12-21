Xiaomi adds support for payments via Google Tez on Mi.com, Mi Store app

Xiaomi will accept Google Tez-powered payments for transactions made during its No.1 Mi Fan sale as well. Xiaomi will accept Google Tez-powered payments for transactions made during its No.1 Mi Fan sale as well.

Xiaomi has announced a new payment service option, powered by Google Tez, on Mi.com as well as Mi Store app. People will now be able to make digital or cashless payments directly via their bank accounts, while shopping on Xiaomi’s e-commerce platform and app. Google Tez is based on NPCI’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform. It offers features like direct, bank-to-bank payments, ‘cash’ mode for transactions, and more.

“Mi fans! Happy to announce that Mi.com now accepts payments via @TezbyGoogle @Google! Mi.com is now the 4th largest e-commerce platform in India. I’m sure you’ll have an easier time shopping on the #1MiFanSale with this new payment option,” Xiaomi India Managing Director and Vice President Manu Kumar Jain said in a Twitter post.

Google Tez app has been designed for India, and it is available for Android and iOS users. It was rolled out in September. The Tez app has a chat-based UI, and users need their Gmail account as well as mobile number to carry out transactions. Aadhaar verification is not required for payments.

“As a merchant partner for Tez for business programme, all Xiaomi customers can now seamlessly and securely pay with any bank account stored in their Tez account on their phone,” Sujith Narayanan, Head of Partnerships and Business Development, Tez, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is hosting its No.1 Mi Fan Sale on the Mi.com from December 20 to December 21. During the sale, the company will offer smartphones Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, etc. Xiaomi will accept Google Tez-powered payments for transactions made during the sale as well. Xiaomi’s Re 1 sale will be held at 2 PM on December 20 and 21, where users will have an oppurtunity to get Redmi 5A, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi Wi-Fi repeater 2, Mi Band-HRX Edition, and more accessories at Re 1.

