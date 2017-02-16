WWDC 2017: Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will return to San Jose

Apple’s WWDC has been the platform for new announcements around company’s iOS and Mac OS ecosystems as well as to showcase its new software upgrades. Apple’s WWDC has been the platform for new announcements around company’s iOS and Mac OS ecosystems as well as to showcase its new software upgrades.

Apple has announced its 28th annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. Apple’s WWDC has been the platform for new announcements around company’s iOS and Mac OS ecosystems as well as to showcase its new software upgrades. Apple’s conference allows developers from around the world to learn about new technologies that the Cupertino giant is working on and an opportunity to discuss apps that can be used across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac. It starts June 5.

“These Apple technologies inspire developers to continue creating incredible experiences for every aspect of customers’ lives and improve the way they manage their smart homes, cars, health and more for over one billion active Apple devices,” the company said in a press statement.

The McEnery Convention Center is located minutes from Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino. The conference will enable developers to meet and interact with more than 1,000 Apple engineers. Developers can apply for tickets starting spring. WWDC 2016 saw over 110+ sessions and 150+ labs, and more than 1000+ Apple engineers at the conference to help developers.

Last year, Apple hosted its annual developer conference at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in san Francisco. For WWDC, this is the 28th year when the conference takes place, while 2016 saw a total of 5000+ attendees. Apple’s WWDC 2017 will be live-streamed on company’s Developer website as well as on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

