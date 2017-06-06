Apple WWDC 2017: iMacs offer improved performance, new iMac Pro is coming

Apple revealed its new desktop computer called the iMac Pro, which is said to be the most powerful Mac it has ever built. Apple revealed its new desktop computer called the iMac Pro, which is said to be the most powerful Mac it has ever built.

At the WWDC annual developers conference in San Jose, Apple showed its updated iMac models, with focus on improved graphics performance and displays. The new iMacs come with Intel Kaby Lake processors and also include memory boost.

The 21.5-inch model will be available with up to 32GB, while the 27-inch one, can be customized with up to 64GB. The SSDs are 50 per cent faster and can be configured with up to 2TB of storage, Apple said. The iMac range is also getting Thunderbolt 3, and Fusion Drives as standard.

The iMac 21.5-inch is priced at $1099, a 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display will cost you $1299, and a 27-inch iMac Retina 5K is priced at $1799. All models will be available for sale in the US starting today.

In addition, Apple revealed its new desktop computer called the iMac Pro, which is said to be the most powerful Mac it has ever built. The iMac Pro is created specifically for “power users,” which will come with a 5k Retina display and 8-core Intel Xeon processor, with options up to 18-cores.

The high-end desktop will have AMD Radeon Vega graphics with up to 16GB of VRAM. It will have SSDs with storage of 1TB to 4TB, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and built-in 10 Gigabit Ethernet. This image shows some more of the iMac Pro specs: The company said the iMac Pro will start at $5,000 and it will ship in December this year.

Apple also said that its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models will come with faster processors and better performance. Both the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air will start shipping today. The MacBook Pro will start at $1,299.

