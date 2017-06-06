WWDC 2017: Apple’s HomePod Siri-powered speaker launched, promises amazing sound quality

The speaker is powered by Apple’s A8 processor, powerful enough to control a device like the HomePod. The speaker is powered by Apple’s A8 processor, powerful enough to control a device like the HomePod.

After months of speculation, Apple has finally launched its ‘smart’ speaker in the form of the HomePod. Not only the wireless speaker is designed to take on the likes of Amazon Echo and Google Home but Apple is going after, Sonos known for its audio quality.

The speaker is powered by Apple’s A8 processor, powerful enough to control a device like the HomePod. Apple says it has designed HomePod speaker to work with Apple Music. It can wirelessly access over 40 million songs from the music streaming service. The speaker has a large, Apple designed woofer for deep and clean bass. Other than that, HomePod has a custom array of seven bean-forming tweets with pure high-frequency acoustics and enhanced directional control.

Having a total of six microphones, HomePod doubles as a home assistant – after all it’s powered by Siri. It can be used to send messages receive updates about news and weather, control smart devices, and much more. Users can interact with the speaker by saying “Hey Siri, I like this song.”

Apple’s HomePod will come in white and black. It will cost $349 and will ship in the US, UK and Australia from December.

