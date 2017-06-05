WWDC 2017: Apple releases watchOS 4 update; coming this fall

Apple has released details of watchOS 4 to developers at the company’s annual keynote address at WWDC. Apple has released details of watchOS 4 to developers at the company’s annual keynote address at WWDC.

Apple has released details of watchOS 4 to developers at the company’s annual keynote address at WWDC. The new operating system for Apple Watch will come with a Siri-based watch face that changes what information is presented based on your calendar and in other apps. It has a new kaleidoscope watch face as well. Besides that, Apple also announced that new watch faces that are joining are from popular characters Toy Story.

What’s more, Apple Watch is getting new monthly challenges in the Activity app. Apple Watch will also work with NFC-enabled gym equipment for sharing statistics from the Apple Watch and a compatible gym equipment to share heart rate, for example. Apple says Apple Watch-compatible gym equipment will start rolling out this fall.

watchOS 4 is also getting a new Music app which will massively improve the AirPods experience. So now, multiple playlists can be synced including those recommended by Apple Music. The OS also also includes new Bluetooth-pairing features with smart devices including glucose monitors and smart tennis rackets.

A developer preview of watchOS 4 will be available for all Apple Watches starting today and users should be able to experience all the features later this year.

