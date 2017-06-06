WWDC 2017: Apple jumps into augmented reality with ARkit development platform

ARkit will let developers create AR experiences on the iPhone and iPad. ARkit will let developers create AR experiences on the iPhone and iPad.

During the Monday keynote at the company’s annual developers conference in San Jose, Apple announced a new development platform , dubbed ARkit, that will let developers create AR experiences on the iPhone and iPad. ARkit will be incorporated deep into iOS 11 that will give help Apple to create the “largest AR platform in the world”.

ARkit takes advantage of the iPhone’s camera, motion sensors and graphics processors, to allow developers create apps and games that combines the real world with the virtual world. During the live streaming, an updated version of Pokemon Go was shown. In addition, a representative from director Peter Kackson’s Wingnut AR studios showcased an AR gaming demo that he said would be arriving later this year.

Silicon Valley behemoths Facebook and Google have been betting high on augmented reality (AI). Apple’s entrance into the augmented reality space marks the beginning of the mainstream consumer platform. Apple said that hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads will be able to run apps created with ARkit platform.

CEO Tim Cook had hinted several times in the past that augmented reality (AI) will be as big as the iPhone. In an interview to The Independent earlier this year, Cook said that “the smartphone is for everyone, we don’t have to think the iPhone is about a certain demographic, or country or vertical market: it’s for everyone. I think AR is that big, it’s huge. I get excited because of the things that could be done that could improve a lot of lives”.

With the release of ARkit to developers, Apple is bringing the AR tech to the masses through iPhones and iPads that they already own. This move will make Apple a little far ahead than both Google and Microsoft in the augmented reality segment. For instance, Microsoft’s HoloLens, a headset that costs $3000, is a great example of Mixed Reality. But it’s high price is a barrier to million of potential users.

Meanwhile, Google Tango, a specialized AR platform, is available on a handful of devices. Tango needs a dedicated hardware, while Microsoft is asking you to invest in a headset that’s largely inaccessible to users. Apple isn’t even asking to invest in a special hardware to experience augmented reality apps.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd