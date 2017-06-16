Withings products to transition into Nokia brand early summer 2017

Withings, a French company and now a Nokia subsidiary, has announced that company’s range of products will transition to Nokia brand in early summer 2017. Withings, a French company and now a Nokia subsidiary, has announced that company’s range of products will transition to Nokia brand in early summer 2017.

Withings, a French company and now a Nokia subsidiary, has announced that company’s range of products will transition to Nokia brand in early summer 2017. “The name change is just the beginning. We aim to take our vision of connected health even further with a number of exciting developments that will start rolling out this summer,” Cédric Hutchings – VP of Digital Health at Nokia & co-founder Withings said in a blog post.

Further, Withings will be unveiling its redesigned Health Mate app, which will come with coaching programs, and new Patient Care solution. Existing Withings products will continue to support update, and user’s data will still be available in Withings apps.

Nokia announced its plans to acquire Withings in April last year, though the deal was closed in May, 2016. The Withings brand was integrated into Nokia’s new Digital Health unit, led by Hutchings. Nokia, at Consumer Electronic Show (CES), 2016 showcased a slew of products like Withings Home Plus with Apple HomeKit integration, Withings Steel HR, and Kérastase Hair Coach.

Kérastase Hair Coach is being touted as the world’s first smart hairbrush that features sensors. The device can measure the quality of hair as well as effects of different hair care routines. Withings Home Plus, on the other hand, is a smart HD camera that offers live streaming to user’s smartphone, tablet, Apple watch or Apple TV.

However, following a patent dispute with Nokia, Apple last year pulled all iOS-compatible products products made by Withings Apple Stores, both online as well as retail.

