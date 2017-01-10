With solar energy, CME to be power-packed soon

(Image for representational purposes) (Image for representational purposes)

THE OVER 3,600-acre campus of the College of Military Engineering (CME), which is home to around 10,500 people, is soon going to have a 2 Mega Watt (MW) solar power system. The system is likely to be upgraded to 12 MW in the next four to five years. With this, the campus will not only become independent of conventional power supply, but can also provide as much as 7 MW to the national grid.

The CME is a premier technical and tactical training institute of the Indian Army, which also trains officers and personnel from the Navy, the Air Force, the Para Military Forces and the police.

The institution conducts 130 varied courses every year and trains 1,800 military officers, 2,500 military personnel, 200 officers from friendly foreign countries and 150 civilians.

A small village in itself, the current power requirement of the campus is 3 MW.

During a media interaction at the CME on Monday, Deputy Commandant Maj Gen HK Arora said that installment of the solar power system is among several new developments and expansion initiatives that the institute had undertaken.

CME officials said that the three-phased project is being set up under the National Solar Mission. In the first phase, a 2 MW system will be set up, which is expected to get running by December this year. The next two phases will include setting up of 5 MW solar systems, which are expected to be completed in the next five years.

“The current requirement of the CME campus is around 3 MW. But there are several new expansion plans of faculty buildings, accommodation and other training facilities, which are going to come up in the next few years. The power requirement by then is expected to rise to 5 MW and we would be generating 12 MW. Thus, there will be a surplus of 7 MW, which we plan to give back to the national grid,” said an official from the CME.

“There have been Ministry of Defence-level talks about giving back surplus power. Thus, the project will not just make the campus independent of conventional electricity source but will also be able to contribute to the national power need in a sustainable way.”