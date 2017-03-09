WikiLeaks Vault 7: Apple says vulnerabilities fixed, Samsung, Microsoft looking into leaks

Tech majors like Apple and Samsung, which have been the subject of scrutiny following the latest WikiLeaks expose on hacking by CIA, have responded to claims that their operating systems could be open to vulnerabilities.

In a statement, Apple claimed the “issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities”. It said the technology built into the iPhone is the best data security available to consumers and Apple is “constantly working to keep it that way”.

“Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80 per cent of users running the latest version of our operating system,” the statement added.

Samsung, whose F8000 series smart televisions found specific mention in the leaks, said protecting consumers’ privacy and the security of our devices is a top priority. “We are aware of the report in question and are urgently looking into the matter,” the statement added.

The leaks claimed CIA had worked with British intelligence agencies to create a ‘Fake Off’ mode for the smart televisions which could be used to spy on the users.

Microsoft, meanwhile, said they were aware of the report and were looking into it. On reports that the CIA had created “attack and control systems” for Linux-based software, The Linux Foundation CTO Nicko van Someren told BBC that given the popularity of the platform it was not surprising that state agencies from many countries would target it.

He claimed “rapid release cycles” have helped the open source community to fix vulnerabilities and release them faster to end users.

Though the worst-hit, given the popularity of its Android operating system and CIA’s special interest in the same, Google declined to comment.

Internet privacy organisation World Wide Web Foundation’s policy director Craig Fagan was quoted by the BBC as saying that the US government needed to issue a detailed response. He said while governments should be safeguarding the digital privacy and security of their citizens, the leaks suggest the CIA was doing just the opposite.

