WikiLeaks CIA document: Apple claims iOS vulnerabilities already patched

According to a Wikileaks press release, the premier US intelligence agency develops malware to exfiltrate data from devices running iOS.

Apple has issued a statement in reference to Wikileaks CIA document release, saying the company has already addressed vulnerabilities in its latest version of iOS. BuzzFeed News’ John Paczkowski put out Apple’s statement on Twitter.

Wikileaks, last night, exposed 8,761 documents showing how Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) uses tools to breaks into apps, phones and other devices. Some of the details in the leaks suggest there are vulnerabilities in both iOS and Android.

According to a Wikileaks press release, the premier US intelligence agency develops malware to exfiltrate data from devices running iOS. Even though iPhone comprises of merely 14.5 per cent of global smartphone market (2016), what makes the phone important to CIA is its popularity among social, political, diplomatic and business elites.

Apple’s statement reads:

Apple is deeply committed to safeguarding our customers’ privacy and security. The technology built into today’s iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers, and we’re constantly working to keep it that way. Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80 per cent of users running the latest version of our operating system.

While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities. We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have most recent security updates.

Apple hasn’t specifically pointed out the vulnerabilities, which it claims to have already taken care of, but has urged users to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security update. Check out the tweet here:

Here’s Apple’s statement on iOS-related stuff in the WikiLeaks CIA data dump. pic.twitter.com/QiAWx8ZXpT — John Paczkowski (@JohnPaczkowski) March 8, 2017

According to the information by Wikileaks, CIA can bypass into one’s WhatsApp encryption and read private messages as well. It points out that CIA isn’t hacking in to applications but device’s software instead – iOS and Android. Whistleblower Edward Snowden, in a tweet said, this is ‘a much bigger problem.’ Snowden said it is dangerous as it gives free reigns to hackers to break into any smartphones in the world.

