WhatsApp support for BlackBerry OS and Nokia S40 platforms extended

WhatsApp is further extending end-of-life date for BlackBerry OS and Nokia S40 platforms till December 2017 and December 2018 respectively. WhatsApp is further extending end-of-life date for BlackBerry OS and Nokia S40 platforms till December 2017 and December 2018 respectively.

WhatsApp, in February 2016, announced that it is ending support for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10, along with Nokia S40 and Nokia Symbian S60 platforms. However, support for the app on BlackBerry OS and Nokia S40 was extended until June this year. Now it looks like Facebook-owned WhatsApp is further extending end-of-life date for the two platforms till December 2017 and December 2018 respectively.

WhatsApp has updated its blog post to include new timeline for end-of-life support for various platforms. WhatsApp will stop working on Nokia Symbian S60 after June 30, 2017. It will continue to work on BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, and Windows Phone 8.0 and older platforms until December 31, 2017. WhatsApp has extended support for the app on Nokia S40 till December 31, 2018. WhatsApp will continue to work on Android versions 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020.

Netherlands-based site WhatsAppen has confirmed the same. According to the site, WhatsApp has already sent out update for devices on BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS7+ that extends app support till December 31 this year. Separately, WABetaInfo – a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features – took to Twitter to reveal that WhatsApp support for Nokia S40 has been extended till December 2018. “Nokia S40 – 2018/31/12: will WhatsApp stop to work on BlackBerry and Nokia in this new date? (The old was “2017/31/12″),” WABetaInfo’s tweet reads.

WhatsApp used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world, with over 200 million users in India alone. The messaging app has rolled out a slew of features including video calling, support for GIF, ability to queue messages on iOS, as well as the ability to share 30 photos or video in a go.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd