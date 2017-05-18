WhatsApp suffers global outage, back online after a few hours

WhatsApp suffered a global outage on Wednesday, with users reporting problems accessing the app. WhatsApp suffered a global outage on Wednesday, with users reporting problems accessing the app.

According to The Independent, the outage lasted for several hours before being resolved. Users from from Malaysia to Spain, Germany and some other European countries faced issues with the service. People faced problems while sending and receiving messages as well as logging in.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp acknowledged the problem, and in a statement to The The Independent said, “Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours. We have now fixed the issue and apologize for the inconvenience.”

According to DownDetector.com, 51 per cent users reported connection problems, while 37 per cent faced issues with receiving messages. Only 10 per cent WhatsApp users reported problems with ‘last seen’ feature. Other severely affected countries included Belgium, the Netherlands, and Britain, reported IANS.

This is the second time in the last two weeks that WhatsApp faced a global outage. Previously, the problem lasted for several hours before the service came back to normal. The messaging service was down in parts of India, Canada, the United States and Brazil, according to Reuters. The outage affected people who use the service on iOS, Android as well as Windows mobile OS.

WhatsApp is one of the largest messaging app in the world with over 1.2 billion users worldwide. In India, WhatsApp is used by 200 million people.

