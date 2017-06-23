WhatsApp reportedly testing all file type sharing feature for Android, iOS and Windows

WhatsApp additionally testing a feature to recall your sent messages for Android and iOS apps WhatsApp additionally testing a feature to recall your sent messages for Android and iOS apps

WhatsApp is reportedly adding support for all file type sharing on Android, iOS and even Windows Phone app.

According a report from WinBeta, WhatsApp has started rolling out this feature and it might be experimenting for some users only, at the moment the rollout is very slow. It notes that if the feature is enabled for a user then they will be able to share all file types but the maximum file size will still be 128MB for iOS and 100MB for Android. Reportedly, the file sharing option is also available for WhatsApp Web, but the file sharing limit is maximum 64MB.

You can currently share file types including csv, doc, docx, pdf, ppt, pptx, rtf, txt, xls, xlsx and similar. WhatsApp had introduced Document sharing a little over a year ago. During the time of writing this article we didn’t see any update being pushed to us on either Android or iOS.

It’s possible that limited file sharing size is only for testing period, and it might change when WhatsApp finally rolls out public update. Facebook-owned company is also expected to out a new feature that will let you to recall the messages after they’ve been sent. As reported by WABetaInfo earlier this month, this Recall feature will be remotely enabled in 2.17.30+ of the app, and is only in testing as of now.

Meanwhile in another report, WhatsApp is said to in talks with Indian banks to enable bank-to-bank transfers via UPI (Unified Payments Interface). The company has reportedly initiated discussions with National payments Corporation of India (NCPI) as well.

A WhatsApp spokesperson, in a statement to Indianexpress.com, did not give a clear indication on whether the company is planning to roll out payments solution for its platform in India, but said that it is exploring ways to contribute more to the Digital India initiative.

