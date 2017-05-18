WhatsApp ‘pinned chats’ feature rolls out for Android, update available to download

WhatsApp officially rolled out chat pin feature for Android. WhatsApp officially rolled out chat pin feature for Android.

WhatsApp has officially rolled out new ‘pinned chats’ feature for all Android users. Previously the feature was spotted in testing earlier this month in WhatsApp beta. Now the latest WhatsApp update for Android is available to download through Google Play.

“With pinned chats, you never have to worry about scrolling through the long list of conversations to text your family members or your best friend. Users can now pin up to three of the most important group or individual chats to the top of their chat list for easy access – simply tap and hold a chat, and then tap the pin icon at the top of your screen,” noted WhatsApp in a press note.

The new feature is very handy for those who find their WhatsApp swamped with random messages. With new feature users can pin up to three message conversations right on top all WhatsApp chats. Once you have pinned a conversation in WhatsApp, it will come right on top, no matter what other messages are streaming in.

So how can you pin a chat in WhatsApp?

Just tap hold on the chat, and you’ll get a pin icon next to the delete, mute and archive option that appear right on top. Pick the pin option, and the chat will move right on top. You can pin a maximum of three chats to the top.

In order to unpin, long press on the chat, and you’ll see the unpin option on top this time. Choose this and the chat will move down the chain of threads.

