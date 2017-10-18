Whatsapp launches live location sharing; here’s how it works

Whatsapp users can open a chat with the person or group you want to share with. Whatsapp users can open a chat with the person or group you want to share with.

Whatsapp has announced a new feature that will tell people in your contacts where you are. The live location sharing feature is short term with users controlling all aspects about who to, when and for how long.

The feature will come in handy to tell everyone where you are and if you are safe, it would also be a great way for friends and family to track you if you are expected somewhere or are on a trip.

“This end-to-end encrypted feature lets you control who you share with and for how long. You can choose to stop sharing at any time or let the Live Location timer simply expire,” a Whatsapp blog said, adding that feature too was end-to-end encrypted.

So how will the feature work?

Well, users can open a chat with the person or group you want to share with. Then under “Location” in the attach button, there’s a new option to “Share Live Location.” Here you can choose for how long you want to share and tap send. This means everyone in the chat will be able to see your real-time location on a map. The feature lets more than one person share their Live Location in the group. All thee locations will pop up on the same map.

The feature will be available for both Android and iOS users and is already live for most users in India.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd