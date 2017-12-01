Top Stories

WhatsApp down: Popular messaging platform suffers another outage

WhatsApp crashed in India on Friday morning, with many users taking to social media on Friday to report problems accessing the messaging application.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 1, 2017 12:52 am
WhatsApp not working The #whatsappdown is currently trending on Twitter.
Related News

WhatsApp crashed in India on Friday morning, with many users taking to social media to report problems accessing the app. This is the second such outage the popular messaging service has faced in the past few weeks. The app previously crashed on November 3.

Just after midnight, social media was flooded with users across the world tweeting with #whatsappdown to report problems in sending messages. According to reports, users in parts of Europe and South America were facing problems as well,

The service has close to 1.5 billion users globally, with India being among its top markets.

More details awaited.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 30: Latest News