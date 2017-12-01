WhatsApp down: Popular messaging platform suffers another outage

The #whatsappdown is currently trending on Twitter. The #whatsappdown is currently trending on Twitter.

WhatsApp crashed in India on Friday morning, with many users taking to social media to report problems accessing the app. This is the second such outage the popular messaging service has faced in the past few weeks. The app previously crashed on November 3.

Just after midnight, social media was flooded with users across the world tweeting with #whatsappdown to report problems in sending messages. According to reports, users in parts of Europe and South America were facing problems as well,

The service has close to 1.5 billion users globally, with India being among its top markets.

More details awaited.

