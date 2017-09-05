We’re fixing it, says Mark Zuckerberg after users complain they can’t block his profile

Some users have been blocking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ever since Facebook’s inception. Some users have been blocking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ever since Facebook’s inception.

If you’re fed up of reading Mark Zuckerberg’s or his wife Priscilla Chan’s posts on Facebook, there’s little you can do. If you head to their profiles and try blocking them, this is the message that pops up: “Block Error. Sorry, there was a problem blocking Mark Zuckerberg. Please try again.” With reports of this error surfacing since 2010, Mark has now admitted to there being an issue and has said he will get it fixed.

Zucerberg has reportedly told Buzzfeed News that “his team is working on a fix for this problem, but it’s a technical challenge that could take some time.” Moreover, a Facebook spokeserson said: “I can tell you that people trying to block a profile or Page may see an error message if it has been blocked many times within a short period. This temporary message does not prevent people from reporting profiles or Pages that they think are in violation of our Community Standards,” a Facebook spokesperson told the site.

Some users have been blocking Zuckerberg ever since Facebook’s inception. The Independent, in a report, claimed that an algorithm was created by Facebook programmers to create a limit up to which any Facebook account can be blocked. This code was modified to not allow blocking of the accounts of Facebook’s co-founder or his wife, Chan, by any of the over 1 billion users.

Most of the public statements made by Zuckerberg and Chan are through their Facebook profiles, which is also how the company justifies continuing with this policy. This also guarantees that their posts will be available on a their friend’s News Feed.

