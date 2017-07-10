Website claims Reliance Jio data breach, company says ‘unauthentic’

The breach was first reported by Fonearena.com after it was informed of the same by reader. The breach was first reported by Fonearena.com after it was informed of the same by reader.

A website has claimed to have posted subscriber data of Reliance Jio customers, including email IDs, names and Aadhaar numbers, on the URL http://www.magicapk.com. Hours after the initial reports of the data being posted on the website on Sunday, it was suspended.

While it couldn’t be confirmed whether the data related to all of Jio’s 120 million subscribers was uploaded, queries made through the website for some older numbers returned with information of all the fields. For some of the new mobile numbers registered with Jio, the website showed information other than Aadhaar numbers and email IDs.

A Jio spokesperson said that even as the data appeared to be “unauthentic”, the company has informed law enforcement agencies.

“We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic. We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement. We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken,” said the spokesperson.

In May, a malware attack by the name of WannaCry had crippled over 3 lakh computers across the globe including India, and it was followed by another ransomware attack called Petya last month, which had prompted cyber security experts to point out the increasing relevance of higher investments by organisations into securing their data and systems.

