We don’t make products cheaper for specific markets: Apple’s Phil Schiller

If you were hoping that Apple phones will have cheaper price points whenever the tech major starts local manufacturing in India, you could be in for some disappointment. On a short visit to India to launch App Accelerator Bengaluru, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Philip Schiller said the company does not try and make some devices more affordable in certain markets.

Terming product pricing a complex affair, Schiller told indianexpress.com that Apple has a strategy of pricing the products globally. “We don’t try to price to it differently in differently markets and make it as affordable as possible in each market. We don’t say let’s try and make it more affordable in this market in comparison to another,” he said.

Schiller explained there are a number of factors that go into how a product is priced. “There is the cost of the product, there is the cost of the channel, the tax situation… many things that go into building up what is the price of the product.”

A made for India product like what the Chinese smartphone makers have been offering is also unlikely. “What we try to do and has worked well for Apple is to create products for the entire world that has benefits of that engineering focus and that scale, while also making sure they excel at the needs of the local market.”

Schiller joined Apple in 1997. He said not many might remember how Apple was the first company to include all of its languages for releases around the world on one product. “That allowed us the flexibility to build products for the whole world. We try to understand what is best for our products in India and bring that learning to all our products,” he said, adding that this would mean being better at localised language and user experience to supporting the different fonts and dictionaries to doing a better job on maps and navigation, better job with music and media.

“We want to do all of that to ensure that our products are best for the user here, but then that is something that is already built into the product that we deliver worldwide.”

While he is not involved with the manufacturing plans for India, Schiller said there was a very competent team working with the government to get the best product to users in India. On Apple’s older products still being popular and even driving volumes, he said customer preferences vary regionally and that is why they offer customers the complete range in each market.

