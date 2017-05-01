WD launches new SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive for iPhone, iPad in India

Western Digital (WD) Corporation has launched its new SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive in India. Western Digital (WD) Corporation has launched its new SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive in India.

Western Digital (WD) Corporation has launched its new SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive in India, which is compatible with the iPhone and the iPad. SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive will come in four variants, which are 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. The pricing starts Rs 2,750 going up all the way to Rs 7,050 and these will sold exclusively via Flipkart online.

The iXpand Mini Flash Drive is an easy to carry, relatively cheaper solution for Apple iPhone and iPad users, who bought the low-end storage version of these devices. SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive has a Lightning connector on one end, and on other side there’s a USB 3.0 connector. Users can plug the flash drive into their phone and transfer videos, photos etc to the device in order to clear up some space on their iPhone.

Additionally iXpand will also let users copy content from social networking sites including tagged photos from Facebook and Instagram. Users can also load video formats straight from the drive, and then watch them on their iPhone or iPad, but you’ll need to keep the iXpand flash drive plugged in. The iXpand Mini flash drive includes support for .WMV, .AVI, .MKV, .MP4, .MOV video formats, but you won’t be able to stream any DRM-protected content.

The flash drive also comes with support for casting content to television sets via a Chromecast. A user will have to rely on the iXpand app in order to stream content via Google Chromecast.

The company claims the flash drive has fast read speeds of up to 70MB/s, and is designed to help people save their memories without running out of storage on their iPhone. The drive also includes encryption software to password-protect files.

“Smartphone and tablet users are creating more content than ever before and we know that customers are looking for physical mobile storage solutions that are easy to use, portable and reliable,” said Khalid Wani, Managing Director Sales, Western Digital Corporation India in a pres statement.

“The new SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive offers iPhone and iPad users an option to capture everything they love without worrying about running out of space.”

The new SanDisk iXpand Mini Flash Drive comes with a two-year limited warranty.

