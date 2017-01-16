Watch your favourite Disney shows on Hotstar now

Hotstar subscribers can access this content through Disney, Marvel and ABC Studios branded sections on the homepage of Hotstar. Hotstar subscribers can access this content through Disney, Marvel and ABC Studios branded sections on the homepage of Hotstar.

Popular streaming platform Hotstar on Monday partnered with Disney India in a multi-year subscription video on demand (SVOD) deal to showcase Disney hits exclusively on Hotstar’s premium services in India.

Movies like Lucasfilm “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, Disney’s “The Jungle Book” and “Moana”, Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” and others will be available on Hotstar Premium.

“This partnership signals our continuing strategy. We will invest deeply and widely with the best story tellers in the world to ensure that Premium continues as the standout streaming service in the country,” CEO Hotstar said Ajit Mohan in a statement.

Hotstar subscribers can access this content through Disney, Marvel and ABC Studios branded sections on the homepage of Hotstar.

For its services to Apple as an over-the-top content platform, Hotstar was recently named Apple TV’s app of the year for India in 2016.

Hotstar says it has more than 140 million downloads to date.

According to a third-party tracking provider App Annie, more than 50 million people used Hotstar in India in December 2016.