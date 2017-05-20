WannaCry hits Tirupati temple

TCS has been working with TTD towards better pilgrim experience with new online portal enabling faster booking of Sevas, darshan, refining donor management system, better system operating procedures, etc. (Representational image) TCS has been working with TTD towards better pilgrim experience with new online portal enabling faster booking of Sevas, darshan, refining donor management system, better system operating procedures, etc. (Representational image)

Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD), the world’s richest temple, has been affected by the WannaCry ransomware virus. The TTD authorities say that about 20 systems, which were using older version of operating systems, across the TTD network were partially affected. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which manages its IT department, is working to rectify the cyber-attack. The situation is slowly getting back to normalcy.

A senior TTD official said that about 20 systems in the lower grade of administration was affected. “While the pilgrim interface systems are updated, the lower end versions in the administration department were affected by the virus,” the official added. “There are over 2,000 systems across the TTD, out of which 20 systems were installed for local administration which fell prey to the online virus,” the official said. The affected computers are older versions which are currently being updated, he added.

“The systems which are meant for ticket sales and other devotee related services continue to remain insulated from the effects of the ransomware” the official said adding that there is no interruption of services to devotees. TTD is a conglomeration of temples, brought under the First Schedule 2 of the Act 30 of 1987. The Board of Trustees is constituted by members appointed by the government. TTD maintains 12 temples and their sub-shrines and employs about 14,000 persons.

The organisation already had some technology initiatives such as online reservation and RFID tags. TCS has been working with TTD towards better pilgrim experience with new online portal enabling faster booking of Sevas, darshan, refining donor management system, better system operating procedures, etc.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now