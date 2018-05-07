Volvo’s Sensus infotainment system to get Google Assistant, Android apps and services

Volvo cars’ infotainment system, Sensus will be based on Android, and will receive Google Assistant. Volvo cars’ infotainment system, Sensus will be based on Android, and will receive Google Assistant.

Volvo Cars has announced that it is working with Google to embed Google Assistant, Google Play Store, Google Maps and other Google services into its Sensus infotainment system. The new infotainment system is based on Google’s Android OS, and is expected to debut on Volvo’s cars within next two years.

As part of this partnership, Google apps and services will be embedded within Volvo cars. In addition, Volvo owners will also be able to avail thousands of apps through the Google Play Store, optimised for Android-based car infotainment systems. This means that the new apps and software updates will be available in real-time on Play Store, with the option to automatically apply these changes. Future Volvo cars, therefore, shall offer drivers up-to-date information as well as predictive services.

This announcement comes as the strategic relationship between Volvo Cars and Google continues. The companies had first announced the partnership in 2017, when Volvo had announced that its new-generation infotainment system, Sensus, will be based on Android. The current announcement, though, does not mention whether Sensus would be expanded for self-driving cars.

Under the partnership, Google Assistant will help drivers control in-car functions. This includes air conditioning, while allowing drivers to respond to messages and play music via apps. The voice-based digital assistant will reduce the distractions for drivers. In addition, Google Maps can be expected to provide real-time information of traffic patterns, and brings about a newer map. Volvo owners can also expect Sensus to alert them of changes in traffic, and alternative routes for easier driving.

