Vodafone’s Rs 179 prepaid Super Plan offers 1GB data, unlimited calls

Vodafone’s Rs 179 prepaid Super Plan offers unlimited voice calls, free roaming along with 2G data benefits for 28 days. Vodafone’s Rs 179 prepaid Super Plan offers unlimited voice calls, free roaming along with 2G data benefits for 28 days.

Vodafone has rolled out a new Rs 179 Super Plan for its prepaid users in Bihar and Jharkhand. The plan offers unlimited voice calls, free roaming along with 2G data benefits for 28 days. Under this plan, users will get unlimited local and STD calling to any network, plus free national roaming and a total of 1GB 2G data. Validity is 28 days. People can recharge via the My Vodafone App.

It is important to note that there’s a daily cap of 250 minutes per day on calls. In a week, user can make 1,000 minutes of free calls. Vodafone will charge calls at 30 paisa per minute post exhaustion of free calls limit. Also, users can make calls to a maximum of 300 unique numbers in the validity period. Users will be charged at 30 paisa per minute if they exceed the limit.

“At Vodafone, it is our constant endeavor to provide the best network, service experience and value proposition to our customers. We are delighted to introduce Vodafone Super Plan with the key objective of offering a pocket friendly plan that will appeal to our prepaid customers in Bihar & Jharkhand. The new offer will enable them to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone Internet experience on our best network ever. On behalf of entire Vodafone team, I also wish citizens of the region a very happy festive season,” Rajshekhar Metgud, Business Head – Bihar and Jharkhand, Vodafone India said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd