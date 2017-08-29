Vodafone’s new Rs 392 pack offers 28GB 4G data for 28 days, free unlimited calls

Vodafone has launched a new Rs 392 plan for its subscribers in Delhi-NCR. Vodafone has launched a new Rs 392 plan for its subscribers in Delhi-NCR.

Vodafone has launched a new Rs 392 plan for its subscribers in Delhi-NCR. The plan offers 1 GB 4G/3G data per day and unlimited voice calls including free local, STD and roaming calls for 28 days. The 392 plan can be availed at any of the 296 Vodafone stores, mini stores and 40,000 multi brand outlets in Delhi-NCR.

Additionally, the major telco has launched a ‘Home & Roam’ combo pack for Rs 198. The pack, which is available for its prepaid customers, offers free local and roaming calls for 28 days. However, the free calls can be limited to Vodafone network. The plan is available for Delhi-NCR customers.

“A large part of Vodafone’s pre-paid subscribers from Delhi & NCR go on roaming during the festive season”, said Alok Verma, Business Head – Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India. We found an existing need for these subscribers to have a pocket friendly pack that enables them to stay connected with their world even while they are travelling or out of station. Vodafone Delhi has designed the pack precisely to bridge that need. So before proceeding on your holiday, remember to get a recharge Pack of Rs 392 or 198 to enjoy long, worry free conversations, and internet browsing regardless of location”.

Last month, Vodafone launched its First Recharge Coupon (FRC) 244 plan for its new 4G prepaid customers. It offered 1GB data per day for 70 days. The plan is applicable for its new subscribers, and it bundles unlimited local and STDD calls with Vodafone network. Vodafone has recently introduced a new plan for its prepaid users in Rajasthan. At Rs 348, the recharge offers 1GB of 4G/3G data per day and unlimited voice calls.

