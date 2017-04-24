Vodafone’s ‘i-Roam Free’ international roaming pack offers unlimited calls, data at Rs 500 per day

Vodafone i-Roam Free is an international roaming pack which offers “home-like tariffs” while roaming in 47 countries of the globe. Vodafone i-Roam Free is an international roaming pack which offers “home-like tariffs” while roaming in 47 countries of the globe.

Vodafone has announced a new international roaming pack for travellers to the USA, UAE and Singapore. Those customers opting for the ‘ i-Roam Free’ pack will not be charged a single penny for calls and data while travelling to these three countries.

The pack is available at different price points with options of Rs 5,000 for 30-days, Rs. 3,500 for 10-days and Rs 2,500 for 7-days, the company said in a statement. In case if you are a business traveller or someone with last-minute changing itineraries, there’s a flexible option that lets frequent travellers to activate the pack once, and automatically get the benefits when they travel to any of the 47 countries at Rs. 500 for every 24-hour window of usage.

“There is no cap on the number of calls or amount of high speed data that can be used. Also, calls include all incoming calls and outgoing calls anywhere in the world. This means customers travelling in USA can even make calls to Hong Kong at no extra charges,” the statement said.

“This is the first time ever UNLIMITED international roaming proposition and we are very excited to introduce it for our top 3 travel destinations – USA, Singapore and UAE. We are making calls and data, both incoming and outgoing, while travelling in these countries completely free,” said Sandeep Kataria, Director – Commercial, Vodafone India.

Vodafone i-Roam Free is an international roaming pack which offers “home-like tariffs” while roaming in 47 countries of the globe. While roaming in USA, UAE and Singapore, all calls and data is now free and unlimited, benefits on international roaming in other countries include all incoming calls free, and data plus outgoing calls being nominally charged at Re. 1/MB and Rs. 1/minute respectively.

“This completely eliminates the need and hassle of changing SIM cards when travelling abroad and customers can now freely use their local number seamlessly without worrying about any bill shocks or expensive charges. They can remain confidently connected on their existing Vodafone number when they travel, and be assured the best of voice and data services,” Kataria added.

