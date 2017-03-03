Vodafone to offer 28GB data with unlimited calling at Rs 346, offer valid until March 15

A part of the ‘Welcome Back Offers’, the telecom major will offer two new plans of Rs 342 and Rs 346. A part of the ‘Welcome Back Offers’, the telecom major will offer two new plans of Rs 342 and Rs 346.

In a bid to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone has launched new plans which will offer the same benefits as JioPrime. A part of the ‘Welcome Back Offers’, the telecom major will offer two new plans of Rs 342 and Rs 346. Telecom Talk’s Sanjay Bafna first broke the news of Vodafone’s ‘Welcome Back Offers’. However, the telco has now confirmed to Indianexpress.com regarding its new plans.

The Rs. 342 offers unlimited calling along with 28GB of data per month along with FUP of 1GB per day, which is same as JioPrime plans. The Rs. 346 plan will offer unlimited calling with just 10GB of data for 28 days, allowing users to make voice calls up to 300 minutes per day which will be charged at standard rates, post the limit.

“Vodafone customers are diverse as are their wants. To satisfy these diverse needs and wants, Vodafone offers various segmented propositions. This is one such segmented offering and the offer is valid only till 15 March”, the company said in a statement to Indianexpress.com.

Vodafone will be testing these products till March 15 (which has now been confirmed by Vodafone).The customers who recharge with the plans before March 15 will get additional 28 days of same benefits at free of cost. The schemes are exclusively available for prepaid customers and every customer that recharges with these plans will be whitelisted and can recharge with the same plan for the next 11 months.

Last month, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced Jio’s Rs 303 plan, alongside its Prime membership, which offers 28GB 4G data and unlimited voice calls without any roaming charges. Jio Prime members will be able to enjoy unlimited benefits of the existing services for another year or till March 31, 2018. There is also a Rs 499/month plan which offers 2GB of 4G data a day.

To become a Prime member, a user has to pay a fee of Rs 99. The catch is that Jio Prime is only valid for existing Jio users or those who get a new SIM activated on or before 31st March 2017, the day the “Happy New Year” offer ends.

