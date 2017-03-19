Vodafone teams up with Amazon Prime Video in India

Customers can enjoy Amazon Prime Video with a special offer on Vodafone SuperNet 4G network beginning March 22. Customers can enjoy Amazon Prime Video with a special offer on Vodafone SuperNet 4G network beginning March 22.

India’s second largest telecom service provider Vodafone has tied-up with Amazon Prime Video which will allow its users to access to large selection of latest and exclusive Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies, US TV shows, kids’ programming and global Amazon Originals.

Vodafone is the first telecom operator to ink a partnership with Amazon Prime Video and the offer is currently available on Android devices. Customers can enjoy Amazon Prime Video with a special offer on Vodafone SuperNet 4G network beginning March 22.

After subscribing to Amazon Prime via MyVodafone App or Vodafone Website for an annual introductory subscription price of only Rs. 499, Vodafone customers will get Rs. 250 cashback as their Amazon Pay Balance.

“The entertainment consumption patterns of customers are rapidly changing. They want more freedom and flexibility in the way they consume content. This partnership with Amazon Prime Video does just that, further strengthening our content proposition and reiterating our commitment to offering the best to our customers along with unique privileges,” said Sandeep Kataria, Director – Commercial, Vodafone India.

In late last year, Amazon Prime Video made its debut in India. The video service is a part of its Prime subscription service. Amazon Prime was launched in July last year, offering one-day and two-day delivery on thousands of products for a fixed Rs 499 a year annually.

“We are delighted to partner with Vodafone India to bring this unique offer first to Vodafone customers. This offer further extends our promise of delivering convenient, on-demand access to our large content selection to our customers,” said Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Prime Video India.

