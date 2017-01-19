Vodafone SuperNet 4G launched across 17 circles

Vodafone SuperNet 4G allows users to make video calls, watch Live TV and HD content as well voice and data benefits through device partnerships. ( Source: Vodafone) Vodafone SuperNet 4G allows users to make video calls, watch Live TV and HD content as well voice and data benefits through device partnerships. ( Source: Vodafone)

Telecom giant Vodafone today said it has launched its ‘SuperNet 4G’ services across all 17 circles planned and is on course to make it available in 2,400 towns across the country by March 2017.

“Customers can now enjoy Vodafone SuperNet 4G experience in Kerala, Karnataka, Kolkata, Delhi and NCR, Mumbai, Haryana, UP (east), Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, North East, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP (west), Odisha and Punjab,” it said in a statement.

Vodafone SuperNet 4G allows users to make video calls, watch Live TV and HD content as well voice and data benefits through device partnerships. The company launched its 4G services in Nashik, Jaipur and Saharanpur today.

“We are proud to announce the completion of the launch of the world’s largest 4G network across all 17 circles in which we have broadband spectrum. These 17 circles cover 91 per cent of Vodafone India’s total revenues and 95 per cent of mobile data revenues,” Vodafone India MD and CEO Sunil Sood said.

He added that the company has been the fastest in terms of rolling out networks as it had won spectrum as recently as October 2016.

“Our focus is on offering our hundreds of million customers, a world-class data experience and we have received overwhelming response from customers who have already experienced Vodafone SuperNet 4G,” he said.

He added that in each circle, the company is aggressively growing its 4G footprint by adding new towns daily.