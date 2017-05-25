Vodafone SuperHour plan takes on Reliance Jio: Unlimited internet data plans, and what they offer

Vodafone has rolled out new plans – SuperHour Voice, SuperHour Internet, SuperDay Voice+Data, and more – under its SuperPacks scheme. Vodafone has rolled out new plans – SuperHour Voice, SuperHour Internet, SuperDay Voice+Data, and more – under its SuperPacks scheme.

Vodafone has unveiled new unlimited calls and data plans as a part of its ‘SuperPacks’ offer. There are several plans to choose from, which come with validity of one hour, one day and seven days.

Vodafone prepaid users can recharge with Rs 7 to avail unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone local minutes for an hour. The plan is called SuperHour Voice and has a validity of an hour. Up next is Vodafone’s SuperHour Internet 4G/3G plan which gives users unlimited 3G/4G data at a recharge of Rs 21.

Vodafone’s SuperDay Voice+Data plans has a validity of one day. Users can recharge with Rs 18 to get unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone local and national calls as well as 4G/3G data.

Additionally, Vodafone has two SuperWeek Voice+Data plans, which come with a validity of seven days. Users can recharge with Rs 52 to get unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone local and national voice calls as well 4G/3G data. Recharging with Rs 87 will give users unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calls plus 100 Vodafone to other operator minutes as well as data.

Vodafone’s new plans are aimed at people who would like data or voice calls for a short period of time. The offers are available for Vodafone users in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, ROB, Gujarat, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP (West), UP (East), Karnataka, Kerala, Assam, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, J&K, and more.

Vodafone SuperHour Voice pack isn’t applicable while on Domestic roaming. 3G/4G SuperHour and 2G SuperHour plans are applicable on domestic roaming.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd