Vodafone SuperDay, SuperWeek vs Reliance Jio plans: A comparison

Vodafone, to counter Reliance Jio’s data tariffs, has announced SuperDay and SuperWeek plans starting at Rs 19. Jio has similar plans, for its Prime as well as non-Prime members. If we look at Reliance Jio’s data offers, only four plans are available for non-Prime users, while the rest can be only be availed by its Prime members.

The competition between telecom operators has become intense thanks to Jio’s affordable plans, which are touted as the cheapest in the country. So, how does Vodafone’s data plans fare against those offered by Jio? Let us take a look:

Recharging with Vodafone’s SuperDay Rs 19 plan will give customers unlimited local and STD calls on the Vodafone network along with 100MB data bundled in for a day. However, the data is only for those users who are on the 4G network. In comparison, Jio’s Rs 19 plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming to all operators. It comes bundled with 200MB of data, unlimited SMSes to all operators as well as subscription of Jio’s bouquet of apps. The validity is one day.

Up next is Vodafone’s ‘SuperWeek’ plan which has a validity of one week and will cost Rs 49. Under this plan, users will get unlimited local and STD calls on the network with 250 MB data for 4G smartphone users. Jio’s Rs 49 plan gives 600MB of 4G data and validity is three days. Local, STD and roaming voice calls to all operators as well as SMSes are free as well.

Recharging with Vodafone’s SuperWeek Rs 89 plan will give users talk-time benefits of 100 minutes to other networks along with 250MB of 4G data. Reliance Jio’s next plan costs a bit more at Rs 96, and it offers 7GB data for seven days with FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1GB per day. Voice calls, SMSes to all operators as well as access to Jio’s apps are free.

If we compare data offerings, Jio definitely has an advantage over Vodafone as it is giving away almost twice as much data for the same price. In the last plan, users get almost seven times the data if they pay Rs 7 more, which makes a huge difference. Since the plans only cater to those on 4G network, it really comes down to whether you are a heavy data user. If yes, then Jio’s plans make more sense.

